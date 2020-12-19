Officials question COVID test access

Subhead School board chairwoman: Outlying areas at a disadvantage

People line up earlier this year to be tested for COVID.

Putnam County School District board Chairwoman Holly Pickens inquires about COVID test access in South and West Putnam during this week’s meeting.

Public officials from West and South Putnam want more no-cost testing in the county’s outlying areas. Putnam County School District board Chairwoman Holly Pickens, who is from Crescent City,…