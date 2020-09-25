Officials speak out in favor of DeSantis legislation

-
Protesters call for the relocation of the Confederate statue in front of the Putnam County Courthouse during the PEACE in the STREETS rally in June. Protesters assembled again in August at the Putnam County Government Complex while another group gathered at the courthouse to advocate keeping the statue at its current location.
Protesters gather at the Putnam County Government Complex in August to call for the relocation of the Confederate statue at the Putnam County Courthouse.
Local leaders support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed legislation this week to crack down on violent protesters with added protections for law enforcement.
At a press conference in Polk County Monday,…
