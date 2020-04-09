Officials warn against masks for babies

Body

With Putnam County’s positive coronavirus cases climbing to 24, the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County wants to remind residents to not put cloth face coverings on babies.

Children younger than 2, individuals having trouble breathing or are incapacitated, or people unable to remove a mask by themselves should not wear one, health officials said.

“In light of precautionary measures being taken, we want to remind everyone that it’s not appropriate for all individuals to wear masks,” said Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the youngest confirmed coronavirus case was a 14-year-old male from Palatka, but younger children could get sick, too, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The four cases reported Wednesday included a 33-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Palatka, and two 28-year-old men from East Palatka. One of the East Palatka cases was travel-related, according to the Department of Health.

The majority of Putnam cases come from Palatka, with 12 people having been affected. Interlachen has eight cases, East Palatka has two and Crescent City has one. Garcia said one case comes from Welaka, although information on floridadisaster.org stated the Welaka case is in East Palatka.

“While school is out, children should not have in-person playdates with children from other households,” according to the CDC website. “If children meet outside of school in groups, it can put everyone at risk.”

There were 636 people tested in Putnam County by Wednesday evening, with 606 results coming back negative and six results pending.

The local health department branch stated N95 masks are not approved for younger children and the use of a mask could lead to suffocation.

Babies inhale carbon dioxide collected in the mask. And because babies have smaller airways, they have a harder time breathing – even through cloth masks.

“Older infants or young toddlers are not likely to keep the mask on and will try to remove it, as well as touch their face more,” a health department press release stated.

Florida’s total positive cases rose to 15,698 by 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 323 deaths statewide. Putnam County remains at one death, but surrounding counties have higher death counts.

Seven people died in Clay County, two in St. Johns and one in Flagler.

Individuals who have pre-existing health conditions or people 65 or older are recommended to self-isolate and have a family member or friend shop for them if possible.

If residents are experiencing symptoms and would like to get tested, call the Putnam County COVID-19 hotline at 329-1904. The hotline is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily and officials can answer any questions regarding coronavirus.