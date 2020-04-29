Open All But One

Body

Although 16 more cases of coronavirus were reported in the county Tuesday, the Putnam County Board of Commissioners decided to reopen county parks Saturday with strict safety measures.

An addition of hand-washing stations and social distancing signs will be added to parks in order to keep residents safe., commissioners decided during Tuesday morning’s online board meeting.

“I’ve talked to the head epidemiologists at the health department and they don’t have any real big heartburn with us going ahead and opening the parks,” board Chairman Terry Turner said.

Project P.L.A.Y. at John Theobold Sports Complex in Palatka is expected to be completed this week, but board members expressed concern about opening a new park during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Larry Harvey said he expects business to reopen as the executive stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis expires Thursday but thought the pace should slow when reopening Project P.L.A.Y.

“I do believe the other parks and stuff can open up,” Harvey said. “(People) are moving around anyway and, at least now, they can get back in the fresh air and get some sunshine. I think that will be a good thing.”

The reopenings do not include city parks because county commissioners do not have control over those. The county only has control over reopening county parks and libraries, board members said.

The final conclusion was to open all county parks except Project P.L.A.Y. as a way start the reopening process.

“I stand in favor of doing anything we can to show the public that we’re starting to move forward out of where we currently are,” Commissioner Jeff Rawls said.

Rawls said the board should encourage parents to do everything they feel is necessary to make sure children stay safe while playing at the county parks. Social distancing is expected, and Rawls said there will probably be residents wearing masks and gloves to protect their children.

“At the end of the day, when this virus is all said and done, it’s going to come down to personal accountability,” Rawls said. “As a government, we can’t protect people from stuff like this. They have to protect themselves.”