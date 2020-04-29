Performer, Putnam native dies from virus

Body

By Al Krombach

Special to the Palatka Daily News

CRESCENT CITY – South Putnam County native Harry L. Burney III, a noted entertainer and educator, died April 18 in Philadelphia as a result of complications from coronavirus, his family announced. He was 75.

Burney grew up in Crescent City and attended the then-Middleton High School. The building is now Middleton-Burney Elementary School, partly named in honor of Burney’s father and mother, who were principal and teacher there, respectively.

After graduating from Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Burney served four years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, including a stint in Vietnam. He returned to Bethune-Cookman as director of student recruitment.

A bass/baritone, his singing career soon blossomed. Among TV roles, he was the character “Ellington/Woofer” in the 1994 Nickelodeon series Allegra’s Window. Stage roles included “Jim” in Big River on Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Showboat and Driving Miss Daisy.

His opera appearances included “Crown” in Porgy and Bess and “Balthazar” in Amahl and the Night Visitors. He also toured with Harry Belafonte, Patti LaBelle and Geoffrey Holder.

He staged and directed several productions, taught acting and created programs for youth in Volusia County, where he also served as artist in residence at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

A resident of New York City, Burney occasionally returned to Crescent City to perform and to inspire young people in local schools.

Burney is survived by a son, a granddaughter and numerous relatives. Family services are private, with a public celebration of life to be held later.