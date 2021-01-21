A Place to Call Home

Body

A Putnam County nonprofit organization is making progress on a five-home community designed for veterans.

Putnam Habitat for Humanity volunteers began building Veterans Village of Palatka more than a year ago and completed the first home in February 2020.

Executive Director Ramicah Johnson said Wednesday construction on the second home broke ground and volunteers are going to be needed at the beginning of February for construction.

“Due to COVID, we are being cautious with our build days and ask that all volunteers wear masks and social distance as much as possible during construction,” she said in a statement. “We will also ask that volunteers RSVP, something new, to limit volunteers to 10 people or less on the site at one time to ensure we are working as safely as possible.”

The project has received funding from Georgia-Pacific, Pineland Lodge in Palatka, and other local businesses and groups.

The homes are designed for honorably-discharged veterans and will be places service members can call their own, Johnson said.

“We’re providing safe, affordable housing for qualified veterans. New construction brings a lot of things for the county, you know, increased tax base for the county,” she said. “It gives these people a nice home to live and usually the $300 a month is less than they’re currently paying for rent somewhere.”

Residents who would like to help volunteer can email director@putnamhabitat.org.

