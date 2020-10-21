Police investigating after dead man found with bullet wound

A crowd gathers Tuesday as police investigate the area of 17th and Olive streets, where a dead body was found that morning.

Local law enforcement and funeral home officials work the scene in Palatka, where a man in his 30s was found dead with a bullet wound.

The Palatka Police Department responded to a dead body found near 17th and Olive streets Tuesday morning following a shooting. Capt. Matt Newcomb said the victim is a Black man in his 30s. A police…