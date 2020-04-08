Positively Putnam FL set to lift community

Body

Palatka Daily News

A blue-ribbon group of Putnam County businesses and organizations has joined the Palatka Daily News in announcing a program to spotlight positive things happening locally and carry out monthly good deeds for the community.

Positively Putnam FL is the name of a 12-month program that begins next week and will continue through March 2021. Residents will be encouraged daily with uplifting news stories, ads that feature local residents saying why they love Putnam, decals, T-shirts and monthly projects with positive community impact.

“Putnam County, like all of America, has been touched by tragedy and fear due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Palatka Daily News Publisher Michael Leonard said. “We hope and believe that Positively Putnam FL, with its daily dose of positivity and monthly projects to spread goodwill and help others, can perhaps make our present difficulties more bearable.

“Then, as we move beyond coronavirus worries, we want Positively Putnam FL to be one of the sparks that helps our county regain its optimism, momentum toward revitalization and overall improvement.”

Nine other businesses and organizations are joining the Daily News to make 10 Positively Putnam FL partners. They are Bates Hewett & Floyd/Coldwell Banker-Ben Bates, Beck Automotive Group, Douglas Law, Georgia-Pacific, Putnam County Board of Commissioners, Putnam County School District, Riverside Wealth Advisors, Seminole Electric Cooperative and St. Johns River State College.

Positively Putnam FL was in the works with a planned April launch before the COVID-19 pandemic turned life sideways. Each partner expressed firm support for moving forward on schedule.

Partners will each month contribute to a Positively Putnam FL fund from which dollars will be drawn to carry out projects. The initial April project will be providing food or meals for those shut-in and first responders, with delivery assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“After being at the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center for the last three weeks in response to COVID-19, I clearly see the value in providing food to those who are shut-in and to our health care and first responders who have been on the frontlines of this battle,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Terry Turner said.

“We cannot forget the good we have in this community, and through efforts like Positively Putnam is suggesting, I am excited that we have the opportunity to help others during this crisis.”

Joe Pickens, president of St. Johns River State College, said, “SJR State initially chose to partner in the Positively Putnam initiative to help encourage residents to act and think positively about their county. We applaud the decision to readjust the program’s kickoff to focus on what the community needs most at this moment.”

Robert Mills, managing partner at Riverside Wealth Advisors, said, “If there were ever a time Putnam needs some positivity, we believe it’s now. As a world, we are all feeling the strains caused by COVID-19.

“Riverside Wealth Advisors has chosen to support Positively Putnam in purchasing and delivering supplies to those who need to stay in and meals to those who serve.”

Other projects carried out by partners across the 12-month program will include events promoting student achievement, saluting Putnam County workers, fun family events around holidays and spotlighting Putnam’s natural beauty. These will cap a daily flow in the Daily News with a local resident featured stating “What I love about Putnam” in a large ad, complete with photo.

News stories about positive people and events will carry the Positively Putnam FL logo. A Positively Putnam FL website will debut later this month and residents will also be invited to interact and contribute to the program via a Positively Putnam FL Facebook page. Details about each will emerge next week.

Ben Bates, owner of Bates Hewett & Floyd and Coldwell Banker-Ben Bates, said, “During these trying times, we need to remind each other how fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful community and look to the positives rather than to the negatives as most folks do.”

Beck Automotive Group President Breck Sloan echoed Bates’ remarks.

“Now, more than ever, highlighting the positive things that are going on in Putnam County is extremely important,” Sloan said.

“To see the individuals and organizations rising to the occasion during these difficult times is very heartwarming. To have the opportunity to recognize these individuals and organizations through the Positively Putnam program is gratifying.”

Putnam County’s top industries, Georgia-Pacific and Seminole Electric Cooperative, have shown their commitment to the community’s workers and its future with more than $1 billion invested to improve local facilities. Both are also enthusiastic about Positively Putnam FL.

Charlie Huguenard, vice president of Power Production for Seminole, said, “Seminole Electric Cooperative is excited to participate in Positively Putnam to celebrate our bright future. Work continues on our new Seminole Combined-Cycle Facility, and when it is completed, Putnam County will continue to host our most significant assets.”

Georgia-Pacific Public Affairs Manager Mark Brown said, “There are so many reasons to be ‘Positively Putnam’ in 2020, and Georgia-Pacific is proud to be part of the opportunity to uplift those positive stories over the next year.”

Charlie Douglas has built a successful regional law practice based in Palatka and is the 2020 chairman of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. His firm is a Positively Putnam FL partner.

“We are honored to partner with the Palatka Daily News to celebrate what makes Putnam County such a vibrant community,” Douglas said. “Together, we look forward to recognizing the citizens and businesses who are the fabric of the place we call home.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every phase of our community’s daily life. One of the greatest is the impact upon students and their parents, teachers and administrators of Putnam County Schools.

Putnam County School District was one of the earliest to sign on as a Positively Putnam FL partner. Superintendent Rick Surrency explained why.

“Putnam County School District is honored to partner with the Positively Putnam initiative to celebrate the amazing stories in our community.

“Our county and school district are moving in a positive direction,” Surrency said, “and during these challenging times, we need to hear good news!”

Slots remain for two more Positively Putnam FL partners as the yearlong initiative begins. Any company or group interested should contact Leonard at 312-5201 or mleonard@palatkadailynews.com.