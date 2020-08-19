The Primary Result

Subhead
Less than 30% of county voters cast ballots
-
Candidates and supporters watch primary returns Tuesday at the Supervisor of Elections Office. Fewer than 30% of eligible county voters cast ballots in the primary.
-
Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III
-
Campaign signs that were plentiful near the Supervisor of Elections Office in Palatka started to dwindle Wednesday following Tuesday’s primary.
Tuesday night marked a new start for some residents running for office or ended the reign of familiar faces, but only 29.42% of Putnam County voters cast ballots in the primary.
Supervisor of…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.