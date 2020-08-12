Products of Putnam

Body

The Putnam County School District has for the second year honored seven local community leaders, all former Putnam County students who live in the county and give back to the community.

This year’s Product of Putnam recipients are George DeLoach for agriculture; Ed Killebrew, business; Sara Hebert, education; Lisa Foerster, health care; Calvin Murray, industrial manufacturing; Erick Kuleski, public service; and Eddie Parcher, community service.

Superintendent of Schools Rick Surrency said the initiative was formed last year to promote former students who can serve as examples to current students. This year’s seven honorees were supposed to attend graduations this year.

The coronavirus changed those plans, but the honorees’ names were read out at the graduations of the schools they attended.

“It’s about giving back to their community in all parts of our district. This is why we honor graduates. It doesn’t matter what year,” Surrency said. “You can come from the school system and come back to the community later in life. People will show their appreciation.”

George DeLoach graduated from Palatka South High School in 1971.

He has worked extensively with the Future Farmers of America at various levels and helped students compete at the Putnam County Fair. He said everything he did was to help children, serving as a mentor to youth.

DeLoach said graduates should look forward to living in Putnam County because of the people.

“A lot of people said they could not wait to get out of Putnam County. I, on the other hand, could not wait to get back,” DeLoach said. “I loved the fact that everyone knew almost everyone in the county, and most were willing to help each other in our community.

“Putnam County may not be rich, monetarily, but it is rich in love and compassion for our fellow man.”

Sara Hebert graduated from Interlachen High School in 2006 and now teaches kindergarten at Melrose Elementary School. She thanked teachers throughout her schooling for getting her to where she is now.

Her advice to students was to find people they could depend on.

“Sometimes, you just have to take a moment and look closely to figure out who (that) is. Surround yourself with people who make you better,” Hebert said.

“Where you live and work is as good as you make it, so think of what you can contribute to make our county awesome.”

Calvin Murray graduated from Palatka High School in 2002. He is the former vice president of the Palatka Pop Warner Association and is a supervisor at Lowe’s Home Improvement. He said he chose to stay in Putnam County because he believed he could be a positive role model to youth in this community.

Murray wanted to tell recent graduates to strive to be the best person they can be. Doing the small things would help the bigger things fall into place, he said.

“Go to school and get your degree in whatever field you may choose. But to make an impact in this community, you must pour into the county with your knowledge and education,” Murray said. “It would help in the bigger picture of advancing not only Palatka, but Putnam County as well.”

Eddie Parcher, Palatka High class of 1983, said it was humbling and an honor to be named a “Product of Putnam.” Parcher said many people invested in his future and he wanted to give back through his work at Upward Basketball and providing Thanksgiving baskets to families.

“There were many people that saw things in many of us that said, ‘We’re going to take time out of our day and sacrifice for them.’” Parcher said. “It’s a pay it forward kind of thing for me.

“There’s needs in this community we see and we identify. We know the problems are there. The question is, are we being a part of the solution?”

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and the Palatka Daily News sponsored the awards and helped in choosing honorees. Because of COVID-19, the district was unable to recognize this year’s honorees in person at a school board meeting and get a photo of them together.