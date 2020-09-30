Progress Being Made

Subhead
Comarco making strides in move from NJ to Palatka
Comarco President Tom Hoversen talks about some of the new equipment at the company’s facility in the Putnam County Business Park in May. The company is still in the process of moving its headquarters from New Jersey to Palatka, where officials expect the plant will create about 120 jobs locally.
Comarco Products President Tom Hoversen leads Dana Jones, the president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, on a tour of the business’ Palatka plant in May.
Eggplant is proving to not only be good for nutrition, but also good for Putnam County’s economy.
Specializing in processing the purple vegetable, Comarco Products relocated to Palatka earlier this…
