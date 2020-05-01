Putnam invited to get moving in exercise program

Body

Although gyms in Florida remain closed, Putnam County residents can stay active with Let’s Walk Florida.

The statewide program kicks off today and is a way to promote fitness and health during the coronavirus. It’s a 10-week program and residents can choose from a health or fitness track depending on their goals.

“Given circumstances now, we wanted to be able to offer something for folks to build community, stay connected and keep people moving,” said Wendy Lynch, event coordinator for Let’s Walk Florida in Putnam County.

The program is free, and she said all participants will be added to a Facebook group to share recipes, update their progress and interact with others.

An orientation for the event will be streamed today, but residents have until the end of the second week to sign up. People who join will receive weekly wellness guides and be asked to track their physical activity.

Major health programs such as mental wellness, weight management, chronic disease prevention and management, and physical wellness will be discussed during the program.

The program is intended for adults, but minors can also participate with a parent’s consent.

Lynch, also an extension agent for the University of Florida - Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, said more than 500 people statewide have joined the program and she hopes to see Putnam County’s numbers climb from the 20 she remembered seeing on the signup list.

“It’s an opportunity right now when things are a little uncertain and stressors are high and everybody’s in a different place right now,” Lynch said.

Registration can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/lwfputnam.