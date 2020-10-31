Rallying for Blue

Body

By Brandon D. Oliver

Palatka Daily News

A former presidential candidate and former U.S. senator visited Palatka on Saturday to drum up support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in what they call the most crucial election in U.S. history.

In front of a crowd of masked and socially-distanced Putnam County residents, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., encouraged people to not only vote, but also get their family and friends to the polls.

“This, to me now, is an election that I think will determine the spirit of our country,” Booker said. “… How are you going to get people to understand democracy is not a spectator sport?”

Booker and Nelson spoke at Calvary Life Center, 1414 Bronson St., where they encouraged spectators to bridge the divide that has grown among American citizens during the past four years, especially during campaign season.

The two were joined by local, state and U.S. Democratic candidates equally passionate about getting a large blue turnout.

Saturday’s event coincided with the final day of early voting in Putnam County, which has had its largest early voting turnout ever, according to Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 16,650 Putnam residents who had voted, including 8,450 who voted by mail, Overturf said. That momentum needs to continue into Election Day, which is Tuesday, for Biden to win the presidency because Florida is the “swingiest swing state” in the nation, Booker said.

“It is the most important state in terms of the battlegrounds, in terms of the pathway to the presidency,” Booker said. “I am impressed with the Biden campaign because they are really focused. They are flooding this zone because they want Floridians to know how important this election is to them.”

Booker, who was sworn into office exactly seven years before his visit to Palatka, was among a slew of Democratic presidential hopefuls. However, he dropped out of the race in January and endorsed Biden two months later.

On Saturday, he pleaded for everyone to vote for Biden, saying young people will play a large role in what will happen in the next four years.

Despite media reports stating more than 90 million Americans had voted by Saturday afternoon, Booker said it was no time for anyone to be complacent.

“Young people, if they voted in the same way their seniors voted, would determine the outcome of this election,” Booker said. “The margins are so slim that if young people in Florida come out, they can determine the election. I’m encouraged to see such high youth turnout so far, but we’ve got to keep it going.”

Nelson, who served in the Senate from 2001 to 2019, said Booker was no stranger to Florida. Booker has traveled the state in the past to help him win elections, Nelson said, and it was a privilege to join Booker to help get Biden and Harris elected.

“Cory has come to Florida many times to campaign for me,” Nelson said. “It is now my pleasure to campaign with him for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. … I’m so proud to be with him in Palatka, Florida.”

Democracy is at stake, Nelson said, which is part of the reason he, Booker and so many others have been advocating for Biden.

He applauded local residents for being informed and exercising their right to vote, but he said the work is not done.

“All of you are here because of what’s at stake for this country,” Nelson said. “I can’t thank you enough for getting active and getting motivated.”

Polls will be open 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. Tuesday. People must vote at their registered polling place, and mail ballots must be turned in to the Elections Office or placed in drop boxes by 7 p.m.

