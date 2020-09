Subhead High school football is back, but fans must wear masks before going into stadium

Palatka’s Malik Beauford heads for the end zone in a game last year against Santa Fe. Fans at high school football games this fall will be required to have masks to enter and to maintain social distancing because of COVID-19.

Local football fans will be entering a new world starting tonight, a delayed start to the season that can be blamed squarely on the COVID-19 pandemic. While the host Palatka High School Panthers…