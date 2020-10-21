Seeking Death

Subhead State attorney: Pursuing punishment ‘not a difficult decision to make’

Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza speaks during a press conference Tuesday, where he announced the death penalty will be sought against Mark Wilson Jr.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach recalls detail of the case against Wilson.

Mark Wilson Jr.

Authorities are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s two nephews in August. Mark Wilson Jr., 30, was arrested Aug. 27 in Interlachen and charged with first…