Showing Up for Their Cause

Subhead School advocates bring concerns to district board

Jessica Hankins reads a statement to the Putnam County School District board Tuesday afternoon, asking to keep Melrose Elementary operational.

Melrose residents protesting the potential closure of Melrose Elementary School wave to traffic in front of the school district headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Superintendent Rick Surrency, left, discusses the proposed 10-year plan with school board member Bud McInnis.

The potential closure of Melrose Elementary and four other schools brought about 30 people to Tuesday afternoon’s two-and-a-half-hour Putnam County School District board meeting. Melrose Elementary…