Showing Up for Their Cause

Subhead
School advocates bring concerns to district board
-
Jessica Hankins reads a statement to the Putnam County School District board Tuesday afternoon, asking to keep Melrose Elementary operational.
-
Melrose residents protesting the potential closure of Melrose Elementary School wave to traffic in front of the school district headquarters Tuesday afternoon.
-
Superintendent Rick Surrency, left, discusses the proposed 10-year plan with school board member Bud McInnis.
The potential closure of Melrose Elementary and four other schools brought about 30 people to Tuesday afternoon’s two-and-a-half-hour Putnam County School District board meeting.
Melrose Elementary…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.