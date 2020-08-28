‘Sick monster’ arrested in Melrose deaths

Victims’ names, ages released after autopsy performed Thursday

  • Putnam County Sheriff’s Office investigators walk Mark Wilson Jr. into jail Thursday night after they arrested him for the murders of two young brothers in Melrose a day earlier.
  • Deputies responded to 129 Shiloh Road in Melrose on Wednesday where they found two dead children.
  • The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office mobile command unit is parked outside a Melrose home Wednesday after authorities discovered the bodies of two young brothers inside their home.
By Brandon D. Oliver Palatka Daily News boliver@palatkadailynews.com   INTERLACHEN – Local law enforcement on Thursday night arrested a 30-year-old man in the murders of two young brothers in…

