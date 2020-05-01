Some shops plan to reopen while others remain in limbo

Body

From South Putnam to Melrose, businesses across the county are getting ready to get back to business after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to slowly reopen the state.

As a result of the governor’s decision, Crescent City Diner will be opening its doors to the public Monday.

Diner employee Crystal Carney said the establishment will be operating at 25% capacity, which means only 15 people at a time will be allowed to dine inside the restaurant.

“We are following state guidelines,” Carney said. “We’re only going to be opening up four tables.”

Similarly, Betty’s Pizza in Melrose will also be serving dine-in customers.

Betty’s Pizza manager Molina Schebell said the restaurant will be doing outside dining as well as operating at 25% capacity inside.

“We’re rearranging our tables to fit the governor’s requirements,” Schebell said.

Some businesses in Melrose won’t be allowed to reopen Monday, including Denise’s Barbershop.

Owner Denise Bernal said the coronavirus pandemic has been horrible for her operation.

“I understand the concerns and believe the virus is real and requires precautions,” Bernal said. “But at the same time, I have to pay bills just like everybody else.”

Due to the loss in revenue, Bernal said she applied for a small business loan last week. She said the application was an easy process.

“I applied for the small business loan, and it was kind of against my will,” Bernal said. “I’d rather just be able to get back to work.”