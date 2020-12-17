Spreading Christmas Cheer

Subhead Weekend to be filled with holiday festivities

Santa Claus makes an appearance at the 2019 Melrose Christmas Parade to the delight of everyone in attendance.

A festive tractor rides in the 2019 Melrose Christmas Parade. On Saturday, the Melrose Patriots are hosting Christmas festivities complete with Santa Claus and crafts.

The Palatka Christmas parade may have been canceled, but Putnam County residents have plenty of options Saturday to celebrate the holiday season. The Woman’s Club of Welaka will kick off the day…