Sure Signs of the Season

Elections supervisor not sure what to expect as election day nears
Campaign signs line Crill Avenue on Friday in front of the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Putnam County Government Complex.
Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III isn’t sure what effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on voter turnout, but said his staff has taken as many precautions as possible to ensure residents will be safe while voting.
Election clerks Joanne Vreen, Polly McCallum, Lisa Fells and Vicky Dennis discuss ways to ensure a safe, socially-distance layout for early voting earlier this month at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Palatka.
Almost 15% of eligible Putnam County voters had turned out by Friday during early voting, with election day and in person ballot casting set for Tuesday in this year’s primary elections.
