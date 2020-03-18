Taps dry out as governor closes bars, nightclubs

Body

By Sarah Cavacini and Emanuel Griffin

Palatka Daily News

scavacini@palatkadailynews.com

egriffin@palatkadailynews.com

Florida drinkers got bad news on St. Patrick’s Day as Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order mandating the closure of bars, clubs and pubs for 30 days to minimize coronavirus impact.

Establishments throughout the state were ordered to close by 5 p.m. Tuesday, and one local bar will feel the blowback.

Steve Franklin, the manager and owner of Dean’s Still Lounge & Package Store, said he will comply with the mandatory closures, but it will take a toll on his business.

“It’s going to be devastating for business,” Franklin said. “I’ve got a lot of revenue going no matter what. And (revenue) is going to be down – way down.”

The lounge, 2413 Reid St. in Palatka, will be closed, but Franklin said he will try to keep open the liquor store attached to the bar. He estimated revenue generated from the bar is 30% of all profits.

“We will comply with everything we need to do,” said bar president and Steve Franklin’s brother, Bill Franklin. “We just want what’s best for everybody.”

In a press release, DeSantis said restaurants will remain open but only allow occupancy at half-capacity.

Little Harry’s Liquors, 1900 Madison St. in Palatka, will also close its doors for 30 days, but its drive-thru liquor store will remain open.

“It’ll definitely have an economic impact, not just on me but on everybody,” Owner Dean Johns said. “We’re only going to have a drive-thru until (the state) says otherwise.”

The executive order states the rules are in affect to “protect the public health, safety and welfare.”

“It’s our hope that these new restrictions will reduce the ability of folks to congregate in large numbers,” DeSantis said. “We’re working on issue after issue around the clock.”