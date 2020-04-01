Three tested for virus at hospital

Body

As Putnam County’s positive coronavirus cases remain at 13, drive-thru testing will not be making an appearance any time soon at Putnam Community Medical Center, officials said.

Hospital CEO Mark Dooley said drive-thru screenings, where people don’t have to get out of their vehicles to learn if they have COVID-19, isn’t in the hospital’s immediate future.

“We have no plans currently for drive-thru testing,” Dooley said in an email.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 266 people in Putnam County tested negative for the virus, five tests were pending and one was inconclusive, according to floridadisaster.org.

Floridadisaster.org is an affiliate of the Florida Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, the hospital tested three people for the virus, but the three were already hospital patients where were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

“Decisions for testing outside of the hospital are made by the Department of Health,” Dooley said. “We do not allow anyone to just walk off the street and be tested here.”

Pcmcfl.com provides a screening for anyone who feels they may have the virus.

The online questionnaire asks if the person has:

– Recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea.

– Been in contact with someone who has traveled to these countries and is now sick.

– Been in contact with someone known to have coronavirus.

– Been told by a public health official that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

n Experienced fever, coughing, runny nose or sore throat.

n Experienced shortness of breath.

If the questionnaire determines someone may have symptoms of the virus, people are advised to call 833-582-1972 for a nurse or speak to their primary care physician, an urgent care center or their local emergency department.

The total number of cases in Florida was 6,741 with 85 deaths and 857 hospitalizations, as of Tuesday evening. There have been no reported deaths in Putnam County, but Clay County had five and St. Johns County has had two.

Putnam County parks, sports complexes, playgrounds, open spaces and community center buildings closed Tuesday until further notice to stop coronavirus spread, said County Spokesman Jim Troiano.

“It’s a public health request,” he said. “We feel that it’s the best interest and safety of our public.”

Refunds for people planning to play volleyball and football have been submitted and should be received by mail in the next two weeks, according to Putnam County Parks & Recreation.

Boat ramps and municipal parks remain open. It is up to municipal officials to decide if they will close their parks, Toriano said.

Boats must comply with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission standards released Friday stating boats can have only 10 or fewer people on board or conditions will be considered a “hazard to public safety.”

Boats must also maintain a distance of 50 feet apart, according to the executive order.

People 65 or older or who have underlying health conditions are recommended to stay at home as often as possible, according to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If people need to buy groceries, some stores have installed sneeze-protective screens at checkouts and pharmacies, closing early for cleaning and sanitizing carts for shoppers.

Walmart is starting to take employees’ temperatures as they report to work and offer masks and gloves if workers would like to wear them. Masks are expected to arrive in up to two weeks and employees with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be sent home, according to the Walmart website.

“We will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves,” according to a statement on Walmart.com. “We greatly appreciate the work our associates are doing for customers, members, and their communities, and we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being.”