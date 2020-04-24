United Way provides relief to local groups

Body

As the number of coronavirus cases in Putnam County hiked to 75 Thursday evening, four local nonprofit organizations are reaping the benefits from Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund.

The United Way of St. Johns County donated more than $110,000 to nine organizations Wednesday in Putnam and St. Johns counties that are “on the front lines of supporting residents with food, financial assistance and shelter,” according to a United Way statement.

Feed the Need in Putnam received food assistance, Palatka Christian Service Center received financial help, Putnam Habitat for Humanity got financial help and Lee Conlee House was given food assistance.

“Across our community, life has been disrupted due to the speed and severity of Florida’s necessary but devastating COVID-19 safer-at-home order. The disruption can be exceptionally frightening — not just for those who were financially vulnerable before the crisis, but for so many more who are now wondering how significant the blow will be to their family,” Melissa Nelson, president and CEO of United Way of St. Johns County, said in the statement. “Parents and many of our senior citizens are worried about keeping a roof overhead or food on the table. The need has escalated to alarming levels, and the support provided by Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund is desperately needed.”

United Way of St. Johns County combines government agencies, businesses, faith-based groups and individuals to benefit a community’s issues.

As of Thursday, there are 1,136 people in Putnam who have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,058 results returning negative.

Applications within Putnam County can still be filled out to support shelters to safely distance residents and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“From working closely with these agencies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we know they represent the most efficient way to get support into the community in a way that helps mitigate the devastating effects of this crisis,” said Mark LeMaire, The Community Foundation’s senior program officer overseeing St. Johns and Putnam counties. “It’s not an exaggeration to say these agencies are confronted with extraordinary challenges and are urgently trying to meet the growing need.”

Florida’s number of cases climbed to 29,648, with 987 deaths statewide. Putnam County has reported only one death since the virus outbreak.

The highest number of cases in the county were reported in Palatka with 43, followed by East Palatka with 12, Interlachen with 12, Satsuma with three, Crescent City two, Welaka with one, Hawthorne with one and Hollister with one, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

The most recent cases include:

– A 73-year-old Palatka man.

– A 61-year-old Hollister woman.

– A 66-year-old Interlachen woman.

– A 56-year-old Interlachen woman.

– A 20-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 22-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 48-year-old East Palatka woman.

The county COVID-19 hotline is 329-1908 and staff is available 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily if residents have questions or feel symptoms.