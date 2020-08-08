‘Welcome to the Club’

Subhead PHS graduates finish roller coaster senior year

More than 200 Palatka High School students capped the unexpected finale to their senior year of high school Friday night during graduation at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Coronavirus closed campuses…