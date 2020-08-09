Your Vote is Your Voice protest remains peaceful at government complex

Body

Cheers, claps and signs that read “No racism” and “A heritage of hate is nothing to celebrate” met the Your Vote Is Your Voice protest on Saturday afternoon.

The protest, organized by Palatka residents and college students Dar’Nesha Leonard and Tevel Adams, advocated for the relocation of the Confederate monument at the Putnam County Courthouse. It remained peaceful despite some engine revving and occasional yells from counterprotesters who stood at the back of the crowd.

“(The Confederacy) created a new government to protect their ideals. One of which was slavery and the unequal treatment of African-Americans. It was a foundation, a cornerstone of this new government,” Leonard said. “Is that what many proud Americans are fighting to keep?”

The crowd of about 200 people had the opportunity to register to vote and listened to more than 10 speakers who advocated for unity, political change and combating racism. A St. Augustine pastor, Rev. Ron Rawls, had a turn on the microphone during the event.

Rawls, who is known to be active in St. Augustine protests against its Confederate monument, preached equality for all races and called out white supremacy.

“This country is infected with a cancer,” Rawls said. “Yes, (Confederacy) was a heritage. It was a heritage of hate.”

Your Vote Is Your Voice was held at the Putnam County Government Complex, 2509 Crill Ave., where the Board of County Commissioners meet. Adams talked about the board’s lack of action concerning the statue.

Commissioners agreed last week they were not ready to make a decision regarding the fate of the Confederate statue after hearing numerous comments from both sides of the monument argument, including one option to relocate the statue to Palatka’s West View Cemetery. The board plans to debate the issue more at an Aug. 25 workshop and could vote on a decision.

“Putnam County Commissioner Terry Turner said he doesn’t want to be forced into a snap judgment on an issue that has been here for 100 years,” Adams said. “Then why are you the chairman of the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners if you do not want to make any tough decisions?”

Commissioner Buddy Goddard said last week he was not ready to make a decision on the statue and questioned Adams and co-organizer Dar’Nesha Leonard’s loyalty to America because he said he did not see them pledge allegiance to the American flag during a June board meeting.

“I have always shown Commissioner Goddard the utmost respect. I refer to Buddy Goddard as Commissioner Goddard or Mr. Goddard. How come that respect isn’t given in return?” Adams said.

Goddard also suggested Leonard and Adams were being manipulated and referred to Adams as “boy.”

“(Goddard) needs to understand that calling a Black man boy is derogatory and can be offensive because slave masters and racist white people in America referred to grown Black male slaves and Black men as boy so the Black man would be in an inferior state of mind under their slave master,” Adams said. “I’m going to give Commissioner Buddy Goddard the benefit of the doubt and assume he called me as boy because of my gender, not because of the color of my skin.”

During the two-hour event, Adams said he does not care about the odds stacked against his cause and will continue to advocate for the betterment of future generations because he is not being manipulated by anyone.

“God has already shown us what to do. History has already shown us how (change) can be done,” Adams said. “My generation is frustrated. In our frustration we want action. We will cast our votes to power.”