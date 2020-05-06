Norma Benson

Body

Norma Y. Benson, 89, of St. Augustine and formerly of Palatka, passed from this life Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine.

She was born in 1930 in McGehee, Ark., to Wayne and Nadine Arnold Young. As a child, she enjoyed riding horses with her dad and tap-dance performing. It was as a freshman cheerleader in college she met the handsome football quarterback, Craig Benson. They were married for 62 years. During those years and while teaching high school physical education and directing the Palatka High School cheerleaders, Norma was involved with fundraising for the Palatka Junior Women, was named 1963 Club Woman of the Year and honored with the 1964 Service Award. She was hostess for the WUFT-TV Program, Community Affairs, 1959-1960; chairwoman of the Putnam County Fundraising Association, 1962; member of the board of directors of the Putnam County United Way Fund Drive, 1963; chairwoman of the Putnam County Heart Drive, 1964; member of the board of directors of the University of Florida Alumni Association of Putnam County, 1974-1975; member of the University of Florida Alumni Association 1974-1981; and member of the board of directors of the Arthritis Foundation, Florida Chapter, NE Branch for several years. The aforementioned activities are only a short listing of Norma’s many endeavors in service to her community.

She was most proud of her accomplishments as director of adult fitness at Putnam Community Medical Center. During her tenure, she wrote a proposal and was awarded a grant from Wells Fargo. She presented scientific papers at numerous professional conferences, had articles published relating to physical activity and co-authored the book “Give us This Day, Our Daily Run.”

Norma was an accomplished, well-respected and much-loved member of the Palatka community. The Bensons were members of First Baptist Church of Palatka since their arrival in 1956.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig, and her two sons, Kim and Shayne.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Shelley Clay; granddaughter, Heather Horne; great-grandchildren, Karah, Kolby and Keegan Horne; and a sister, Joan Ingram.

No services are scheduled at this time.

