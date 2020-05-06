Sally J. Lawson

Body

Sally Jane Lawson, 85, of Palatka, passed from this life Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Solaris HealthCare Center in Palatka.

Born in McDermott, Ohio, she resided in Palatka for 36 years, moving from Lake Mary. Sally worked in food service for many years. She was a member of Church of the Nazarene and was also in the Order of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vancil Lee Lawson, and her parents, Richard and Jane Euton.

Sally is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Willink (David) of Daytona Beach; two sons, Steve Lawson (Joy) of Interlachen and Greg Lawson (Sherri) of Hawthorne; two brothers, Lewis Euton (Betty) and Thomas Euton (Janice), all of McDermott, Ohio; two sisters, Emma Jean Dudding of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Nora Rose Hoschar of Silver Springs; two grandchildren, Bradley Willink (Nepher) and Ashley Munch; and two great-grandchildren, Nava Marie Willink and Austin Munch.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Sally’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.