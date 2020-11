Sonia Marie (Teuton) Muffoletto, 78, of Daytona Beach, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Sonia was born in Ybor City, on Oct. 25, 1942, to R. Lester and Olive Marie (Flanagan…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.