2021 Prep Softball: Starting All Over Again

With COVID-19 wiping out potential big seasons, county teams must regroup

  • Palatka High School’s Carlie Drew returns for her fourth season on the varsity softball team. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)
  • Interlachen High pitcher Halie Gutierrez throws a pitch during last year’s county tournament. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
  • Interlachen’s Sierra Boynton rolls into second base after hitting a double to break up Amy Kennedy’s no-hit bid in last year’s county tournament championship game against Palatka. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
When the 2020 Putnam County softball season got shut down, a number of potentially good seasons got ruined in the process. Crescent City was on a run with three straight victories. Interlachen had…

