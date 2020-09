Subhead Panthers place themselves in a deep hole before homecoming festivities

Palatka High’s Kriston Mack (28) celebrates a first-quarter fumble recovery Friday night at home against Tarpon Springs East Lake High. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)

Simply put, it was another first half to forget if you are a Palatka High School football fan, player or coach. Week 1, it was West Nassau up at the half, 29-6. Week 2, Fleming Island led it 23-0 at…