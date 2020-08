Subhead No chances being taken as safety precautions put in place for programs

St. Johns River State College baseball coach and athletic director Ross Jones will be in charge of making sure everything will be safe for baseball team and softball team players when they come back to the college. (Daily News file photo)

It’s business as unusual for St. Johns River State College athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The baseball players moved in last weekend. The softball players will be here Monday. First order of…