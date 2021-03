Subhead SJRSC leaves 17 runners on base

St. Johns River State’s Daniel Labrador rounds third base and heads home with a fourth-inning run against Lake-Sumter on Monday night. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Seventeen runners were left stranded by St. Johns River State College’s baseball team Monday night. Leaving that small group of runners on base during its 10-6, 11-inning loss against Lake-Sumter…