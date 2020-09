Subhead Plans scrambled by pandemic, PHS volleyball coach schedules event

Jordan Brady and her Crescent City High School volleyball teammates will be involved in an event put together by Palatka High School starting Saturday morning at PHS. (Daily News file photo)

Starting his third year as Palatka High School volleyball coach, Robert Bush was preparing for the regular rounds of his season. That included an annual trip to Chipley High School on the Panhandle…