Column: Excitement for first-year program

Quarterback Reggie Allen Jr. (4) and his Interlachen High School football team will host first-year program Parrish Community of Manatee County at 7:30 tonight. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

Maybe it’s only fitting that this is Senior Night for the Interlachen High School football team. There won’t be any seniors on the other team – not until next year. Parrish Community High School…