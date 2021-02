Subhead For 3rd time this season, Palatka rips Wolfson to advance to district semis

Palatka’s Amareya Turner drives to the basket for a layup attempt against Jacksonville Wolfson’s Raelyn Smith in the first half of Monday night’s District 4-4A tournament opener. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

The Palatka High School girls basketball team is moving on to the second round of the District 4-4A playoffs following a convincing 54-34 first-round victory at home against Jacksonville Wolfson on…