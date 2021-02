Subhead Raiders net 1 point in loss to ‘Cats

Palatka’s Zyria Jones drives to the basket against Bolles School’s Ella Stakem during Wednesday night’s District 4-4A tournament semifinal. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

JACKSONVILLE – The season came to an end for the Palatka High School girls basketball team as the Panthers lost 62-27 to the Bolles School in the District 4-4A semifinals on Wednesday. It was a…