Subhead Pirates score on own fumble, Rams fumble their opening chance away

Interlachen defenders Justin Herring (12) and John Servin (front) stop Fernandina Beach running back Khamari Barksdale on a short gain in the first half. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

By Mark Blumenthal Palatka Daily News mblumenthal@palatkadailynews.com INTERLACHEN – The first two possessions of the game told the story of Interlachen High School’s football opener at…