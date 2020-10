Subhead After 83-point winning performance, 2-1 Peniel seeks more vs. unbeaten foe

With teammate Eli Tincher (23) blocking, Peniel Baptist Academy six-man football quarterback Lucas Chapman gets ready to throw a pass Friday night against Gainesville Christian. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Here come the Peniel Baptist Academy Warriors, 2-1 after the highest-scoring win in their six-man football history, 83-73 over a Gainesville Community Christian team that had beaten them 79-12 theā€¦