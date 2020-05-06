Local Golf: Courses' eating establishments back near normal

Body

The limited reopening of Florida restaurants Monday is good news for everyone – including Putnam’s two golf courses.

Forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to drive-thru only service for the last several weeks, the Palatka Municipal Course and Fruitland’s The Oaks Golf Club are now able to serve a reduced number of customers for dining inside. Along with all eating establishments, both clubhouse restaurants can now handle 25% of their capacity.

“We can serve up to 36 people at a time,” said MC general manager Andy Heartz.

Though both courses, as well as St. Augustine’s St. Johns County Course and Keystone Heights Country Club, all report expected decline in play over the last several weeks, all have successfully kept their doors open throughout.

“We survived,” said Heartz, noting the average number of rounds played at the Muni during the crisis has dropped by roughly 25%, while the drop in restaurant business was much more substantial.

The other area courses reported the expected decline in play, though all said business was steady and should improve in the days ahead. ...

Twilight returns to Palatka. In limbo for several weeks, the long-running Thursday Twilight Scramble will be up and running Thursday evening at the Municipal Course.

The nine-hole, four-person scramble begins around 5:30 p.m., and the cost is $25. Food and draft beer are included. For more information, contact the clubhouse at 329-0141. …

St. Monica, Rodeheaver tourneys are a go. More good news from the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions came earlier this week with the St. Monica Catholica Church and Rodeheaver Boys Ranch benefit scrambles both set to go at the Municipal Course.

The St. Monica event comes first, on May 16, followed seven days later by the Rodeheaver fundraiser.

Proceeds from the St. Monica tournament are earmarked for various youth-related activities, while money raised at the Rodeheaver scramble will go to support Rodeheaver Boys Ranch and its mission of providing a wholesome home environment for at-risk boys.

It’s a $50 entry fee for St. Monica’s tourney and $60 for Rodeheaver’s. …

Ladies Day results. The April 9 game for the Palatka Women’s Golf Association was Nassau with Joyce Oliver winning the front, Rita Prince the back nine and Pat Hain the overall champ. Oliver was closest to the pin on No. 18.

On April 16, it was 6-6-6, and the team of Hain/Oliver was the best in the field. Hain was also closest to the pin winner on No. 18. …

South Putnam news. The Oaks’ Monday morning men’s league enjoyed a “Social Distancing Two-Person Outing” earlier this week, with Gary Brightwell and Buddy Bryant teamed for the win with closest to the pin awards earned by Jim Santo (No. 2 and 15) and Larry McKenzie (Nos. 8 and 13).

With a score of 30, the April 24 scramble was won by Will Papooshka, Tyler Anderson, Ken Thompson and Chuck Blake. McKenzie was closest to the pin on No. 13.

The April 29 scramble found McKenzie, Kurt Freese, Richard Richardson and Don Fesperman shooting 32 to take the win. Cindy Mancino, Ken Click, Davey Jones and Ben Baar shared in the closest to the pin contest on No. 13.

Danny Hood’s golf column normally appears Wednesday in the Palatka Daily News.