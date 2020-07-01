Local Golf: Independence Day Set

Subhead Palatka’s Muni, Fruitland’s Oaks ready to host 4th of July events Saturday

Palatka native Chase Morash, a cart ranger at the Palatka Municipal Golf Club, cleans off one of the carts that are being used for regular use and weekend tournaments. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Both of Putnam’s courses are set with events to celebrate Independence Day. At Palatka’s Municipal Club, it’s the latest running of the popular Schiffty Shootout Series. Named in honor of Palatka…