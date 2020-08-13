Making it official

Two-time Daily News Boys Basketball Player of the Year Malik Beauford of Palatka High School is all smiles as he signs his letter of intent Monday to attend classes and play the sport at Lane College in Tennessee. Sitting in the front, from left, are his sister, Makayla, mother Devona, and father Terrance. In the back row, from left, are Palatka High assistants Eugene Blye and Jason Shaw and head coach Bryant Oxendine. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)