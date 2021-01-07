Prep Roundup: Better Chemistry, Better Effort

Subhead After 2-0 loss Tuesday against Pierson Taylor, PHS girls soccer team rebounds with win over Crescent City

Palatka’s Natasha Mullen (left) chases after the ball against Crescent City’s Lili Escobedo during Wednesday night’s game won by Palatka. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka High starting goalkeeper Christina Bayse goes down to stop a penalty kick by Crescent City’s Diana Quintana in the first half. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka High School girls soccer coach Chad Shryock saw a much different team from the one he saw Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to Pierson Taylor. “We were missing some key players in that one,” he…