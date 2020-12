Subhead For third time this year, Palatka girls basketball team follows loss with win

Palatka’s Amareya Turner tries to split the defense supplied by Jacksonville Wolfson’s Pilar Solomon, left, and Zetta Virgil during Wednesday night’s game. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The Palatka High School girls basketball team has not had a two-game winning streak this year. The Panthers haven’t had a two-game losing streak, either. They have followed up each loss they’ve had…