Subhead Last-second shot by Sword goes in as St. Joseph tops Interlachen in OT

Palatka’s Jimmy Williams goes up for a shot against West Nassau’s Simeon Womock during Friday night’s game won by the visiting Warriors, 71-62. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The basketball gods were not on Intelachen High School’s side Friday night. Mason Sword made sure of that. The St. Joseph Academy guard delivered a 3-point field goal with eight seconds left in…