Prep soccer: Galvan, Raiders oust Fort White

Jenny Galvan made history Friday night. So did her Crescent City High School girls soccer teammates and first-year coach Scott Short.

Galvan scored five times in leading the Raiders to a 7-2 victory over fifth-seeded Fort White in the opening game of the District 4-3A Tournament at Gainesville P.K. Yonge School.

The Raiders will face the host Blue Wave at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinal round. A win against P.K. Yonge would push the Raiders into the final and their first postseason berth in 16 years. The win was also Crescent City’s 10th of the season, marking the first time in program history the program recorded back-to-back, double-digit win seasons. Last year’s team went 15-4-2.

For Galvan, the five goals gave her 54 for the season and marked the first time a Putnam County player recorded two seasons of 50 goals or more. Last year, Galvan set the county record with 65 goals. The goals gave Galvan 192 in her illustrious, record-breaking career.

Adding goals for the Raiders in the victory were Lillian Escobedo and Melanie DeLeon, each getting their second goals of the season. Debra Consuelos added her sixth and seventh assists of the year and Erin Sullivan had one assist.

Goalies Jordan Williams and Randesa Mims each gave up a goal and recorded a save.

Boys soccer

n Austin Lloyd scored his county-leading 22nd goal of the season on a 25-yard free kick in the 62nd minute, but that proved to be the only highlight for visiting Interlachen in a 6-1 loss to Williston to end the regular season at 4-11.

The Rams travel to P.K. Yonge Monday for a 5 p.m. matchup against Newberry in the District 4-3A tournament opening round.