Putnam County Baseball Tournament: Never Having A Doubt

Interlachen scores early, often to pound Peniel, faces Palatka for title Friday
Interlachen’s Jason Dozier is congratulated by teammate Joey Bacco after scoring a second-inning run in the county tournament semifinal against Peniel Baptist Academy. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)
Interlachen’s Nathan Bass slides back into first base after a pickoff attempt. The throw sailed away and allowed Bass to get up and advance to second base. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)
INTERLACHEN – Bragging rights will be on the line Friday night when the Putnam County baseball championship takes place between Palatka and Interlachen.
Interlachen High will have the opportunity to…
