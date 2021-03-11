Putnam County Boys Weightlifting Tournament: Panthers Carry Their Weight

Subhead Six Palatka lifters win classes to edge Interlachen, 43-39, with Nealy winning fourth county championship

Palatka’s Jack Tilton clears his clean-and-jerk lift in capturing the 219-pound title at the Putnam County Championship at Palatka High on Wednesday. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Interlachen coach Tad DeLoach puts his arm around Interlachen’s Jonathan Servin after he took second at 199 pounds, a weight class the Rams swept the top four spots. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Interlachen’s D.J. Polite clears his clean-and-jerk lift at the Putnam County championship meet. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Four points was all that seperated Palatka and Interlachen high schools at the Putnam County boys weightlifting meet on Wednesday at Palatka High School The Panthers captured the championship with…