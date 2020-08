Subhead Moody, Garrett, Skidmore, Martin claim top spot in football fundraiser

Champion Dale Weldon putts during last year’s McNab Junior Invitational. Normally held in late July, the tournament likely will be played later this month, organizers say.

Strong support for Interlachen High’s football Rams was in clear evidence Saturday at the Municipal Course, as a huge field showed up for the program’s annual benefit scramble. An impressive crew of…