Subhead Interlachen’s 2019 downslide began with loss to Pierson Taylor; this time, Rams hope good things get started

Interlachen’s D.J. Polite busts a tackle attempt by Parrish Community High’s James Keen for yards in the Rams’ win on Sept. 18. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

This is where everything began to go south for the Interlachen High School football team in 2019. The Rams were 4-1 and riding a four-game win streak, upbeat about state playoff prospects and…