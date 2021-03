Subhead Lewis joins Palatka High teammate at FHSAA 1A tourney by taking 3rd at 132

Palatka’s Mikade Harvey gets his arm held up in victory after capturing the Region 2-1A 106-pound wrestling title on Saturday at Palm Bay High School. (Submitted photo / Palatka High Wrestling Facebook)

The maturation of Mikade Harvey has been a pleasant one for Palatka High School wrestling coach Josh White. Harvey, a sophomore, won the Region 2-1A 106-pound wrestling championship on Saturday at…